Stephens Consulting LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

