Stephens Consulting LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

