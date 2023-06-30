Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,322 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,322 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

