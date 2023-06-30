Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.97. 706,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,481. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.20. The stock has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

