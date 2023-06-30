Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $10.99 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 1.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after buying an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.62. 767,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.62.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

