Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 675 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.80.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

