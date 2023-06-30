Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 6,905 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.60. 793,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,823. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

