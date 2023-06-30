Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 925 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,589.7% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.09. 590,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.67 and its 200 day moving average is $201.81. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

