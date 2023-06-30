Stifel Nicolaus Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

FibroGen Stock Up 5.6 %

FGEN stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.78. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FibroGen news, insider Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,367.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,931 shares of company stock worth $980,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in FibroGen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in FibroGen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,887,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

