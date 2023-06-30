Stifel Nicolaus Trims i3 Energy (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Target Price to GBX 30

i3 Energy (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
i3 Energy Price Performance
i3 Energy Company Profile
i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than i3 Energy
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.