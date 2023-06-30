StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.