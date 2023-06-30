StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
