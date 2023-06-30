StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Koss

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koss by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

