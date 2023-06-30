StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

UNB stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

