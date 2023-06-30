StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

