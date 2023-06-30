StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Conformis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.71. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.24. Conformis had a negative net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

