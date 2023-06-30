StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.