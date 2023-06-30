StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rave Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

