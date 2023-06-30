StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.