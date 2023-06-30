StockNews.com Lowers Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

