StockNews.com Upgrades Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $248.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hershey has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,349,208.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at $538,079,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.