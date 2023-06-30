Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOIEF remained flat at $24.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $33.05.
Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile
