Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOIEF remained flat at $24.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 850. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals, as well as alternative fuels and feedstocks.

