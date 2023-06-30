STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0383 on Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. STP has a total market capitalization of $74.46 million and $2.27 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,356.62 or 1.00065144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC.

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03853307 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,398,576.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

