StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,107 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.59. 2,013,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,532. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

