StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 651 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 665,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,953. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.