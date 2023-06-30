StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 550,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,980. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

