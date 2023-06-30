StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. 1,852,053 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

