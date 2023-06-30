StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $10.51 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,478 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

