StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. 1,837,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,206. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.