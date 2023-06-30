StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.00. 799,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

