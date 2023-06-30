StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,884. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

