StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $141.97. 696,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,043. The company has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $139.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

