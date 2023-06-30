Stratis One Day Volume Hits $4.50 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $67.01 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.54 or 0.06151178 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00042065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030116 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,667,965 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.