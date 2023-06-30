Stratis One Day Volume Reaches $4.80 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $68.70 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.65 or 0.06345634 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00042811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,676,335 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

