Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 160,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 192,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

Insider Activity at Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 110.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard purchased 100,000 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 182.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.