SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 147,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 735,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $656.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $56,300,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 218,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 97,245 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

