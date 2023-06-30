Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Shares Up 945.8%

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 945.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Sweet Earth Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

