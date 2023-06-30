Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in June

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of SWRAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 42,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Swire Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2157 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

