Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the May 31st total of 36,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Synaptogenix stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 8,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,086. Synaptogenix has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 248.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 154,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

