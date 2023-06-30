TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TC Biopharm stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

TC Biopharm Trading Down 16.2 %

NASDAQ:TCBPW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 5,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,060. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. TC Biopharm has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its products pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19; TCB009 for the GI-tract cancer treatment; and TCB005/TCB006 that are allogeneic co-stimulatory GD-T CAR pre-clinical drug candidates would target antigens expressed on various solid tumor types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.