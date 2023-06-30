TD Cowen Begins Coverage on P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

Investment analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

P3 Health Partners stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. P3 Health Partners has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). The firm had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that P3 Health Partners will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at P3 Health Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago bought 4,739,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago purchased 4,739,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sherif Abdou purchased 108,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $284,631.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,225 shares in the company, valued at $284,631.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,437,353 shares of company stock worth $7,998,878 in the last ninety days. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

