TD Cowen Begins Coverage on P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

Investment analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIIIFree Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

P3 Health Partners stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. P3 Health Partners has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIIIFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). The firm had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that P3 Health Partners will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at P3 Health Partners

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago bought 4,739,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago purchased 4,739,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sherif Abdou purchased 108,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $284,631.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,225 shares in the company, valued at $284,631.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,437,353 shares of company stock worth $7,998,878 in the last ninety days. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

