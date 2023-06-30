Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.37

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $6.42. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 138,158 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.21. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a yield of 24.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.05%.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $3,507,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Telecom Argentina

(Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.