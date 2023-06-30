Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMSNY opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. Temenos has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $92.04.

Temenos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.7086 dividend. This is a positive change from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

