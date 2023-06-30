Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, a growth of 526.5% from the May 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TENX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. 59,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,527. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

