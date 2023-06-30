Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 82.1% in June

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ATUUF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.34.
About Tenaz Energy
