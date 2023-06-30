Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 82.1% in June

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATUUF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.34.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

