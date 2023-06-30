Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $61,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 20,232.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,426,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,121 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $257.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $816.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average is $181.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

