Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Earns Initiates Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.44.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.12. 674,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,639 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

