Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.18. 680,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,916. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,987 shares of company stock worth $1,325,639 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

