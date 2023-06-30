Tezos Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. Tezos has a market cap of $746.89 million and $13.55 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,637,475 coins and its circulating supply is 943,470,031 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

