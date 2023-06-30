TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

TGTX opened at $24.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

