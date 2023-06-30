The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Shares Down 3%

Shares of The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.18). 53,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 109,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.21).

The City Pub Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £97.44 million, a PE ratio of 9,260.00 and a beta of 1.70.

The City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. Its pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. The company's portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that offers a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

