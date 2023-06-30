The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.33. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

