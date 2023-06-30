The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $259.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

